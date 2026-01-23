I-405 North in Bellevue, WA fully open after 5-car crash caused backup

The Brief A five-car collision on northbound I-405 in Bellevue left multiple people injured Friday afternoon and blocked all but one lane near Southeast 8th Street. The Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash, which triggered a miles-long backup as crews worked to clear the scene.



Crews reopened northbound lanes of I-405 after a five-car crash in Bellevue on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-405, just north of I-90 near Southeast 8th Street.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the crash was blocking all but one lane. All lanes reopened shortly after 1:00 p.m.

Authorities did not say how many people were injured.

What we don't know:

It's not known what led up to the crash, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol.

