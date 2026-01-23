Sound Transit announces opening date for 2 Line service across Lake Washington from Seattle-Bellevue

The Brief The Crosslake Connection will open March 28, completing Sound Transit’s 2 Line and linking Seattle and the Eastside by light rail across Lake Washington. The expansion adds new stations at Mercer Island and Judkins Park and increases the regional light rail system to 63 miles. Trains will run every eight minutes during peak hours at new stations, with combined 1 Line and 2 Line service every four minutes through Seattle’s downtown core.



Sound Transit announced Thursday that the Crosslake Connection will open for passenger service on March 28, completing the 2 Line and creating a continuous light rail link across Lake Washington.

The new segment connects the 2 Line with the 1 Line at International District/Chinatown Station, forming a fully integrated regional light rail system.

A 4-car train crosses the I-90 floating bridge during the day on December 18, 2025. (Sound Transit)

Crosslake Connection opening March 28 completes Sound Transit 2 Line

By the numbers:

The Crosslake Connection is the final segment of East Link, a voter-approved expansion passed in 2008 under Sound Transit 2. With its opening, the regional light rail system will grow from 55 miles to 63 miles.

New stations at Mercer Island and Judkins Park are included in the completed 2 Line.

"After decades of hard work, creative design, and world-class engineering, we are finally linking the east and west sides of Lake Washington with rail," said Snohomish County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair Dave Somers. "I applaud all those who worked on this project, and I appreciate the patience of the traveling public as the project worked through many barriers. Today is a very important milestone, and we look forward to Link light rail connecting Tacoma, Seattle, Everett, and Bellevue in the not-too-distant future."

A four-car light rail vehicle (LRV) crosses the I-90 floating bridge during Crosslake livewire testing on October 8, 2025. (Sound Transit)

Light rail service between Seattle, Eastside and Lynnwood

Big picture view:

Once service begins, the 2 Line will operate between Lynnwood and Redmond. The 1 Line will continue to run between Federal Way and Lynnwood.

Trains on both lines will operate from approximately 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and from 6 a.m. to midnight on Sundays.

A four-car light rail vehicle (LRV) crosses the I-90 floating bridge during Crosslake livewire testing on October 8, 2025. (Sound Transit)

During peak hours, trains will arrive about every eight minutes at new stations and every 10 to 15 minutes during off-peak times. Combined service between Lynnwood and International District/Chinatown Station will run every four minutes.

"The completion of the 2 Line exponentially expands employment, housing and recreation opportunities for people on the east and west sides of Lake Washington," said King County Executive and Sound Transit Boardmember Girmay Zahilay.

Related article

First light rail system built on a floating bridge

Dig deeper:

The Crosslake Connection marks the first time light rail has operated on a floating bridge, according to Sound Transit.

"WSDOT operates the longest floating bridge in the world and now operates the only floating bridge in the world that carries light rail," said Washington Secretary of Transportation and Sound Transit Boardmember Julie Meredith. "We’re proud to partner with Sound Transit on this important project."

Sound Transit released a video detailing the engineering solutions used to run electric trains across a moving structure.

Regional leaders call project a major transit milestone

What they're saying:

Local leaders described the opening as the result of decades of planning and construction.

"Today we announce a date that has been over two decades in the making – the full opening of East Link light rail," said King County Councilmember and Sound Transit Boardmember Claudia Balducci.

Seattle Mayor and Sound Transit Boardmember Katie Wilson highlighted the broader impact of the expansion.

"If you build it, they will come," Wilson said. "The Crosslake Connection unlocks worlds of opportunity for transit riders like me."

A one-car train crosses the I-90 floating bridge during pre-revenue operations on December 31, 2025. (Sound Transit)

Redmond Mayor and Sound Transit Boardmember Angela Birney said the project will improve access throughout the region.

"By linking Seattle and the Eastside, this long-awaited connection will improve access across the region and make the network more useful for everyone," Birney said.

Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine called the project a generational achievement.

"This extension connects east and west, connects the 1 and 2 Lines, vastly improving mobility and quality of life in our region," Constantine said.

What to know about opening day and future expansions

What's next:

Sound Transit has opened six light rail expansions over the past five years. Pinehurst Station is expected to open later this year.

Details about opening day events and service updates will be posted at soundtransit.org/crosslake.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

DNA identifies jawbone that washed ashore on Washington coast 30 years ago

Here are Washington's 2026 James Beard Awards semifinalists

Seattle Reddit users furious over Seahawks parking prices

Washington lawmakers consider lowering BAC limit to 0.05

Meta to lay off about 331 employees in Washington state starting in March

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.