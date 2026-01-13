Sound Transit changing seats after WA rider feedback

Public transit riders across Puget Sound will soon notice a change in seats on Sound Transit trains after the agency announced a sweeping switch up to their classic look.

For years, cloth seats on the agency's light rail cars have collected dirt, dust and stains. In a recent set of surveys, riders had the chance to tell Sound Transit just that.

Opting instead for a change to a new vinyl option, riders will soon see their feedback reflected as they hop on traditional lines and the new crosslake Line 2 across Lake Washington.

Sound Transit reports that more than 2,300 passengers weighed in on the agency's inquiry about seats. They rated the vinyl option higher for cleanliness, comfort, and satisfaction, according to a post on X.

What they're saying:

"In the Fall 2023 Passenger Experience Survey, 83% of Link Line 1 respondents reported concerns about cleanliness at stations, stops, or onboard vehicles, with 'stains on seats' frequently cited," read a new Sound Transit release, in part.

Sound Transit says the switch will save money as the vinyl seats require fewer labor hours to clean and do not need to be replaced as often.

They say riders should start seeing the switch this year.

