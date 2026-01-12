Tacoma's Spud's Pizza hit by repeated break-ins after fire

The Brief Spud’s Pizza, a Tacoma South End staple since the 1960s, has suffered at least five break-ins since an August fire forced the restaurant to close. Vandals stole thousands of dollars’ worth of inventory and irreplaceable memorabilia and caused extensive damage to the building and security systems. The owner has filed police reports but says the restaurant’s insurance policy has lapsed due to a lack of revenue while the business remains closed.



Tacoma’s Spud’s Pizza, a longtime South End institution known for its community involvement, is dealing with repeated break-ins months after a fire damaged the restaurant.

The pizza parlor has been part of the neighborhood since the 1960s and is known for sponsoring youth baseball and softball teams and helping feed children during the summer.

A fire in August forced the business to shut down, creating challenges for its newest owner as repairs began.

Since the fire, the building has been broken into at least five times, according to owner Tracy. Vandals took what was left inside, including thousands of dollars’ worth of inventory and memorabilia.

"They had a lot of time in here. They took all of my jerseys. We spent years collecting those. One of them is completely irreplaceable," Tracy said.

She said the damage went beyond theft.

"The damage that they did, they ripped out camera wires, they ripped out the Ethernet wires, they destroyed my camera system. There’s holes all throughout the building, and for really no reason," she said.

The Tacoma Fire Department responded to the initial fire call in August. Tracy said she has since filed a police report related to the break-ins in hopes that insurance will cover some of the losses.

However, she said her insurance policy has lapsed due to a lack of revenue since the restaurant has been closed.

Spud’s Pizza has served generations of Tacoma families, and the owner said the losses include items that cannot be replaced.

