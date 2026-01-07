WA lawmaker proposes new rules for license plate reading cameras

The Brief A bipartisan bill introduced in Olympia would create statewide rules for police use of automatic license plate readers, citing growing privacy concerns. Senate Bill 6002 would limit how ALPR data is used and shared, ban access for immigration enforcement, and require most data to be deleted within hours or days. Law enforcement leaders warn the restrictions could slow investigations, and it’s unclear whether the newly introduced bill will pass this legislative session.



A state senator from Tacoma is pushing for new rules on automatic license plate readers, or ALPRs, used by police agencies across Washington, arguing the technology needs guardrails to protect privacy even as some law enforcement leaders warn restrictions could slow investigations and make crimes harder to solve.

The bipartisan proposal, Senate Bill 6002, was introduced this week by Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, a Democrat, with Republican Rep. Jeff Holy. It comes amid growing scrutiny over how license plate data is collected, shared and retained by police departments using systems such as Flock Safety cameras.

ALPR cameras quietly scan and log thousands of license plates every day across Washington, capturing images and location data that can be searched to find stolen vehicles, locate wanted people and aid criminal investigations.

What they're saying:

"I’m a big proponent for using technology to resolve crime and make a difference in the community. This past year, our crime numbers kind of speak for themselves," Lakewood Police Chief Patrick Smith said.

But Washington currently has no statewide law governing how ALPR data is stored, shared or deleted. In recent months, several cities have paused or limited their use of the technology after community concerns and news reports about data access.

In December, Olympia suspended all 15 of its Flock cameras following increased concerns about privacy and data collection. Redmond shut its system off in early November after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested seven people, three of them less than a mile from ALPR cameras. Lynnwood disabled a vendor feature after learning it allowed nationwide searches.

Those incidents helped spark the legislation, which would limit how ALPR cameras can be used, ban access for immigration enforcement and require most data to be deleted within 72 hours unless it is tied to an active investigation.

"I think we all have a vested interest in protecting our data," Seantor Trudeau said.

Trudeau said she worked with experts to understand the software and shape the bill after a University of Washington report found some agencies were sharing license plate data with federal immigration authorities without formal agreements.

"There is evidence that there are backdoor channels to access this data and so I think what it revealed was that we don’t have any sideboards right now, and that jurisdictions are kind of doing whatever they want," Trudeau said.

What To Know:

Under SB 6002, ALPR use would be limited to specific purposes, such as locating stolen vehicles, missing or endangered persons, or vehicles tied to felony investigations. The bill would prohibit use for immigration enforcement, tracking protected activities such as protests, or collecting data near sensitive locations including schools, places of worship, courts and food banks.

The legislation also sets strict data retention timelines, ranging from four hours to 72 hours depending on the purpose, and requires agencies to register their systems with the state attorney general and certify compliance with training and policy requirements.

Smith said Flock cameras have been a "game changer" for Lakewood, which he noted had no homicides in 2025. He said the technology has helped save lives.

"We were able to save a 15-year-old girl from being sex trafficked. We were able to find this vehicle before it entered into Mexico, and bring her back safely to her family," Smith said.

Featured article

His biggest concern is the bill’s multiple data deletion deadlines.

"Specifically in 72 hours, we may not know if that vehicle is involved in a crime or not. We need time to follow up," Smith said. "We have to weigh look at it as a balancing act. Well, what is it that I really want? Do I want my kids safe when they leave home? Do I want my house secure and safe when I leave or while I'm there? Do I want to be able to send my kids to the park and enjoy the community, the lakes and everything that Lakewood offers? Or am I so concerned that I don't want the police to do anything and I want them to police like it's 1957 versus 2026."

Other departments say they are adjusting policies rather than abandoning the technology. In a statement, the Auburn Police Department said it uses ALPRs "in compliance with state law," has policies and training in place, and limits data retention tied to active investigations. The department said it is aware of the proposed legislation and will monitor it closely.

Privacy and civil rights advocates argue the concerns go beyond policy tweaks.

"It should be a wake up call for all us as Washingtonians of the vulnerability of the technology that is being used to scoop up our data," Angelina Godoy of the Center for Human Rights said.

Trudeau said the bill is intended to restore public trust, not take tools away from police.

"We’re not punishing law enforcement. We are understanding our responsibility to protect our people right from that misuse of the data," Trudeau said.

By the numbers:

As of September 2023, 23 states had enacted laws regulating the use of ALPR cameras. Washington has not. More than 80 cities, six counties and three Tribal governments in the state have contracted with Flock or other ALPR companies in 2025.

The proposal would also exempt ALPR data from public records disclosure, require agencies to log all access to the data, and make improperly obtained data inadmissible in court. Violations would fall under the state Consumer Protection Act, allowing injured parties to sue, with willful violations classified as gross misdemeanors.

"This issue is urgent and we need to get it right," Trudeau said. "I expect a vigorous debate and welcome input from law enforcement, local governments, advocates, and the public, so we can come to a solution that provides true community safety for the people of Washington."

The bill was just introduced and is expected to be heard later this month.

