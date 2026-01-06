Zero homicides in 2025 for Lakewood, WA

The Brief Lakewood recorded zero homicides in 2025, with the city's last homicide occurring Dec. 22, 2024. Police officials say the milestone is the result of new tech, staffing adjustments, expanded patrols and partnerships with the community. Police Chief Patrick D. Smith thanked residents for their support and said the department aims to build on the progress in 2026.



The city of Lakewood is celebrating a milestone: zero homicides in 2025, according to the police department.

The last homicide in Lakewood happened on Dec. 22, 2024. The Lakewood Police Department is hoping to carry that momentum into 2026.

Lakewood Police Chief Patrick D. Smith says the department attributes the achievement to initiatives such as new technology, adjustments to officer work hours, more drones to help with patrols and more business patrols – and, most importantly, partnerships with the Lakewood community.

What they're saying:

Smith issued the following statement to the public:

"To our citizens;

As we celebrate 2026, we want to take a moment to thank our Lakewood community. Thank you for supporting the Lakewood Police Department. Thank you for trusting us to help keep our city safe. And thank you for allowing us to serve you every day – from routine questions, calls for service, to animal control, and during some of life's most important and difficult moments.

With the support of our Lakewood community, we reached a major milestone in 2025 worth celebrating; Lakwood has experienced zero homicides for more than a year. We believe our crime trends are moving in the right direction-down, because your safety is paramount to us. In 2026, we look forward to continuing to strengthen core partnerships with the community to bring you the best quality service a department can provide."

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Lakewood Police Department.

