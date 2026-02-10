Drug bust in Shoreline, WA, leads to two arrests

The Brief Two people were arrested following a long-term drug investigation in Shoreline. Detectives seized narcotics, guns and more than $17,600 in cash during the investigation. The case was handled by the King County Sheriff's Office Precinct 5 Special Emphasis Team.



Two people were arrested in a major drug bust in Shoreline, ending a long-term investigation, authorities said.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, the Precinct 5 Special Emphasis Team seized drugs, guns and cash during an investigation centered on the distribution of illegal narcotics.

By the numbers:

The team recovered:

More than 1,900 Xanax pills

200 grams of crystal meth

8 grams of fentanyl powder

Ketamine, LSD, marijuana and MDMA

Five guns, including a stolen rifle and 3D-printed gun parts

Stolen IDs and passports

A city of Shoreline street sign

More than $17,600 in cash

What they're saying:

"Thanks to the Shoreline Police Department patrol as well as the Shoreline Criminal Investigations Division. Job well done," the King County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the King County Sheriff's Office.

