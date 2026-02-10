Convicted felon arrested after speeding stop in Thurston County, WA

The Brief A convicted felon was arrested after being stopped for speeding more than 80 mph in a 35-mph zone on Sleater-Kinney Rd. NE. The Thurston County sheriff said the driver had a suspended license, no ignition interlock device and a firearm in the vehicle. The driver was booked into the Thurston County jail on multiple charges.



The Thurston County sheriff arrested a convicted felon who was stopped after speeding more than 80 mph in a 35-mph zone.

(Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Derek Sanders shared the incident on his Facebook page at around 1:43 a.m. Tuesday, saying he pulled the driver over on Sleater-Kinney Road Northeast and discovered the driver’s license was suspended. The driver also didn’t have an ignition interlock device, despite a pre-trial order requiring one.

Sheriff Sanders said he also discovered a firearm in the vehicle. After learning the driver was a convicted felon, a search warrant was obtained and the gun was seized.

(Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

"Because the driver didn’t run, fight, or shoot, I let them smoke a cigarette before transporting them to the TCSO Jail where they were booked for reckless driving, DWLS 3rd, operating a vehicle with no ignition interlock, and unlawful possession of a firearm 2nd degree."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders' Facebook page.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Savannah Guthrie releases new video: 'We believe our mom is still out there'

Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death revealed: Report

Tacoma, WA pet shelter offering Valentine's Day $14 pet adoption fees

Bad Bunny takes center stage for Super Bowl halftime show

Why is Marvel star Chris Pratt a Seattle Seahawks fan?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.