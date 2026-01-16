WA law enforcement association considers expelling Pierce County sheriff

The Brief Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank is facing potential expulsion from a statewide law enforcement group after remarks made during a Senate committee hearing. Swank criticized Senate Bill 5974 and warned of public backlash if he were removed from office, comments the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs called "inflammatory." The association says it plans to begin expulsion proceedings, while Swank and the group have not yet responded to requests for comment.



Just last week, Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank was caught in a heated battle with Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders online. Now, Sheriff Swank has upset the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

The backlash comes after remarks he made during a Senate Committee meeting on Thursday.

"Citizens reach out to me all the time regarding overreach of the government by you," Swank said.

Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank addresses lawmakers during a Senate Law & Justice Committee hearing on SB 5974 on Jan. 15, 2025. (TVW)

The backstory:

He, along with several sheriffs testified against SB 5974, which would change the eligibility requirements for elected sheriffs.

"Some say they finally have a voice because of me and you want to silence it because I said transgender women are men, I said the truth, you want to give unelected bureaucracy the ability to decertify me and remove me from office because you don’t agree with my speech," Swank said.

His entire testimony only lasted 90 seconds, but has since sparked talks of expulsion.

"I don’t recognize your authority to impose these controls over me," Swank said. "And when you try to remove me from office, thousands of Pierce County residents will surround the county city building in downtown Tacoma and will not allow that to happen, I hope it doesn’t come to that, but I and they are prepared, are you prepared?" Swank said.

What they're saying:

After the sheriff made those comments, the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs called Sheriff Swank’s comments "inflammatory."

They released this statement:

"The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) has grave concerns with SB 5974. However, the inflammatory comments made by Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank at a legislative committee hearing on January 15 do not represent the views or the approach of WASPC.

"The scope of his testimony went beyond reasonable dialogue and devolved into what could be perceived as threatening to legislators and he challenged their constitutional authority.

"The manner in which he conducted himself was not in line with the professional behavior we expect of members. We know that all public servants are subject to their oaths of office and the rule of law.

"WASPC intends to initiate proceedings as required by our bylaws for the board to consider expulsion of Sheriff Swank from WASPC. Washington’s law enforcement leaders want to collaborate with our partners in the legislature. The leaders of Washington’s law enforcement agencies stand ready to work with everyone in a way that builds and preserves public trust."

FOX 13 reached out to both Sheriff Swank and the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs about this. Both parties were not available as of Friday.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.