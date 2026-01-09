Puyallup, WA protesters rally over ICE shooting, sheriff’s remarks

The Brief Protests erupted in Puyallup days after ICE agents fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis. Demonstrators also criticized Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank over social media posts made after the shooting. A rally took place Friday night outside a church where Sheriff Swank and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn were speaking.



It has been two days since ICE agents shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis, sparking protests and rallies nationwide.

On Friday, local advocacy groups gathered in Puyallup, voicing anger over the shooting and concern about recent public statements from Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank.

Dozens of protesters of all ages lined 122nd Street, holding signs saying "ICE Melts Under Resistance" and "Respect Existence, Expect Resistance," while chanting as passing drivers honked in support.

Organizers chose the location because just feet away, Sheriff Keith Swank and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn were speaking at a scheduled church event.

"I just feel like I really need to do something right now. I’ve been so upset all last year and now all this year because of what Trump is doing," said Christina Leinneweber, a rally attendee.

Indivisible Puyallup, the group behind the rally, said it was alarmed by a social media post Swank made hours after the shooting.

In the post on X, formerly Twitter, Swank wrote, "PSA: if law enforcement tells you to stop. STOP. You can always sue later if your rights were violated. Even if you are right, do you want to be dead right?"

Indivisible Puyallup chair Erik Showacy said the message appeared to place blame on Good and crossed a line.

"From the way I read it, it seems like he was blaming Renee Good, and it was almost as if he was saying, ‘If you do not listen to law enforcement, you will end up dead,’ and the last time I checked breaking the law, trying to run away, they’re not the judge, jury, and executioner, so I would say Swank, you’re in the wrong line of work," Showacy said.

Swank later posted again, saying people should not interfere with law enforcement, regardless of their views on ICE or President Trump.

"General Flynn is coming out here to encourage more lawlessness and more danger to our community and our citizens," Showacy said.

Sheriff Swank says he will hold a community event Saturday, inviting residents to ask questions about issues facing Pierce County.

