Hundreds attend Seattle vigil for woman shot by ICE in Minnesota

The Brief About 500 people gathered in Seattle for a vigil and march honoring Renee Good, a U.S. citizen killed by an ICE officer in Minnesota. Speakers called for accountability and voiced concern about other recent shootings involving federal immigration agents, including one in Portland. Organizers say the protests will continue in the coming weeks as questions remain about the circumstances surrounding Good’s death.



Around 500 people gathered in Seattle for a vigil to remember Renee Good, the U.S. citizen shot and killed by ICE in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Those at the gathering said they were also aware of the shooting involving federal immigration agents in Portland, and are concerned about the two people who were injured on Thursday as well.

"It's just further evidence...that this absolutely needs to stop," said Justin Bare of Workers Strike Back.

Hundreds marched along the waterfront calling for change a day after Good's death.

The group also held a moment of silence for Good before speakers demanded accountability from the government for her death. Candles were burned nearby on what they called an altar of remembrance.

"I organized it because yesterday, as soon as the news hit, we were all looking for a protest and I said, ‘Why are we waiting for a protest? Let’s have one’," said Zoe Mason, vigil organizer with the group Defund Musk. "This can’t be a one-night event, This has to be ongoing."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem alleged at a press conference on Wednesday that the woman who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer was "stalking and impeding" agents all day.

The speakers said Good was disgracefully labeled as a domestic terrorist, saying she was a mom of three, her youngest just six, adding that for many, it was shocking she was killed in her own neighborhood.

"It shows it’s not just a system against immigrants. It’s against all working people," said Justin Bare.

Speakers said Renee was the first on camera, but was not the first to die because of ICE's actions, and predicted that she wouldn't be the last.

"It’s really kind of horrific, but at my age, it could be my daughter, anybody’s sister, anybody's mother, anybody’s cousin, anybody doing their business could be anyone shot by ICE in the neighborhood right now," said Mary Jo.

"We really thought it was important to stand up and make a statement about our deep sorrow for the death of Renee Good and the horror of the death," said Carson, president of Seattle Indivisible.

This vigil and march was organized by the groups "Defund Musk" and "Seattle Indivisible." Leaders in those groups have promised more demonstrations in the weeks ahead.

