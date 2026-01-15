Washington bill to change elected sheriff eligibility draws debate

The Brief Washington lawmakers heard public testimony on a bill that would change eligibility requirements for elected sheriffs. Several sheriffs warned Senate Bill 5974 could undermine voters’ authority by allowing an unelected board to remove an elected sheriff. Supporters say the measure would modernize and standardize law enforcement qualifications as debate continues later this month.



The first public hearing on a Washington bill that would change the eligibility of who can become an elected sheriff happened on Thursday.

The bill aims to streamline certain requirements for sheriff candidates, along with law enforcement officers.

What they're saying:

Several sheriffs testified against Senate Bill 5974, including Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders, who pointed out to lawmakers that it would potentially disqualify even the security team tasked with keeping lawmakers safe in Olympia.

"I think right now we should be moving to voters more often, we should be allowing voters to have more control over their elected officials, and I don't like the sentiment that this bill allows the state to intervene in that process," Sheriff Sanders said during the public hearing. "Give voters more control, not less. That is how we fix the divide in our country."

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders testifies against SB 5974 during a Senate Law & Justice Committee meeting on Jan. 15, 2025. (TVW)

But the biggest concern for many sheriffs is the fact the bill gives an unelected board, the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, the unprecedented power to unseat an elected sheriff.

Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank is taking the measure personally, saying it's an effort to unseat him over his speech and political differences.

"Citizens reach out to me all the time regarding overreach of the government, by you. Some say they finally have a voice because of me, and you want to silence it because I said transgender women are men. I said the truth. You want to give unselected bureaucracy the ability to decertify me and remove me from office because you don't agree with my speech," Sheriff Swank said during the Senate Law and Justice Committee meeting.

Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank addresses lawmakers during a Senate Law & Justice Committee hearing on SB 5974 on Jan. 15, 2025. (TVW)

The other side:

The main sponsor of the measure is Senator John Lovick, who says it's time to modernize standards across the state to keep up with the times. Lovick is also the former sheriff of Snohomish County.

Sen. Lovick said he's been asked why he brought the legislation forward, and he said, why not.

Senator John Lovick speaks on his sponsored bill, SB 5974, during a Senate Law & Justice Committee meeting on Jan. 15, 2025. (TVW)

Several groups backed up his points, testifying in favor of SB 5974, including the Alliance for Gun Responsibility and the League of Women Voters.

"This bill updates, strengthens and aligns standards and eligibility requirements for all law enforcement leaders. People can rest assured that those standards and requirements will be the same regardless of where in the state they live," said Karen Peacy with the League of Women Voters of Washington.

"These requirements should include passing the peace officer background check that those who work with them must pass, and that if a sheriff, chief or marshal certification as a peace officer is revoked, they may not continue to serve," said Alex Bejaran Estevez with the Sexual Violence Law Center.

The Senate Law and Justice Committee will debate the measure more in depth on Jan. 22.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.