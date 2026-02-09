Super Bowl parade: How to get to the Seattle Seahawks celebration

The Brief Transit officials expect nearly one million people to attend Wednesday’s Super Bowl LX championship parade, potentially surpassing the 700,000-person turnout of 2014. Fourth Avenue will close to all traffic starting at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday between Washington St and Cedar St, and east-west bus routes will be unable to cross the parade corridor until streets reopen around 1:30 p.m. To handle the massive crowds, Sound Transit will run Link 1 Line trains every six minutes from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., while King County Metro is adding a third West Seattle Water Taxi and extra Sounder trips from Everett and Lakewood.



Seattle is gearing up for what could be one of the largest celebrations in city history, as hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to flood downtown for the Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX championship parade on Wednesday.

Transit leaders say this year’s turnout could surpass the team’s last Super Bowl parade in 2014, when nearly 700,000 people packed downtown streets, with some lining up as early as 6:30 a.m. This time, officials estimate close to 1 million people could attend.

Fans across the region — and the country — were already celebrating Sunday night after the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win.

Seahawks Super Bowl parade to draw huge numbers

What they're saying:

"I’m on top of the world. I had the best time of my life," Andrew Wergeland-Rammage said after flying in from Levi Stadium.

Seattle lit up almost immediately following the victory, with crowds gathering in Pioneer Square and fireworks lighting up the Space Needle as fans poured into the streets.

Now, many are turning their attention to how they’ll get downtown on parade day.

"Well, my daughter’s going to take a day off of school, and I’m going to use the rail," David Macias said as he walked out of team store with a bag full of merch.

"We’ll probably drive and park somewhere," Christy Smith said.

"I’m going to beg my boss, if I can just use my sick time and just take an Uber down here," Wergeland-Rammage said.

Revive I-5 and Super Bowl parade traffic

Transit officials warn driving may be difficult, especially with ongoing Revive I-5 road work.

"We’re not only juggling our game, we’re upping our game," King County Metro spokesperson Al Sanders said.

King County Metro says agencies across the region are coordinating to move fans safely and efficiently. Metro has added a third boat to the West Seattle Water Taxi to handle the demand.

"I don’t even know if they have parking open at the stadium … do they?" Smith asked.

That’s not a question transit leaders recommend asking the morning of the parade.

Sound Transit says light rail will be the backbone of public transportation on Wednesday. Trains will run every six minutes from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., with four additional Sounder trains from Everett, Tacoma and Lakewood on top of regular service.

"Do some homework. We’ve got the public transit here," Macias said.

What you can do:

Officials are urging fans not to rely on park-and-ride lots, warning that parking will fill up early. Instead, riders are encouraged to take buses, rideshares, bikes or walk to light rail stations when possible.

"Leave the driving to us, it’ll be a lot easier," Sanders said.

Seattle police say Fourth Avenue along the parade route will close to traffic around 6 a.m., making downtown parking extremely limited.

"Get here early as to be because down here, it’s — it gets wild and crazy," Wergeland-Rammage said.

Transit leaders are also asking anyone who can work from home — or who doesn’t need to be downtown — to avoid the area on Wednesday. Extra staff will be stationed at bus stops and rail stations to assist riders, but officials say patience and planning will be key.

