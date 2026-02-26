Skagit Valley tulip bloom could arrive up to 2 weeks early, growers say

The Brief Skagit Valley tulip growers say this year’s bloom may arrive up to two weeks earlier than usual due to warmer weather. Farmers say the timing still depends on March temperatures, with cooler weather potentially slowing the bloom. Local businesses are preparing early, saying an earlier season could bring a jumpstart to spring tourism.



Hints of color are beginning to appear across western Washington, and growers in Skagit County say this year’s tulip season could arrive ahead of schedule.

At Roozengaarde, tulip and daffodil grower Brent Roozen said fields that are typically bare or just turning green this time of year are already showing signs of change.

"We’re seeing a little bit of color here," said Roozen. "We’re still in February, but we’re having some blooms pop out. So it looks like we are going to have an early spring bloom this year."

Roozen said that by late February, growers are often looking at mostly dirt, with tulips only a couple of inches out of the ground. This year, he said, conditions appear different.

"We typically are all green in the field this time of year. If we’re seeing any green," he said, adding, "we’re about two weeks ahead of schedule."

If warmer weather continues, the bloom could move up even more.

"If we have a couple days in the 60s in early March we could be creeping toward the earliest bloom we’ve ever seen," said Roozen.

Weather remains a factor

Roozen said an early bloom is not necessarily good or bad, but it highlights how much depends on the weather.

"Generation after generation of growing tulips out here, you know there’s one thing you can’t control and that’s the weather," he said.

There are still several weeks before tulips typically reach full bloom, and colder temperatures could slow their progress.

On roughly 30 acres, the tulips remain green shoots emerging from the soil.

"No buds yet, so that’s a good thing," Roozen said. "We’re hoping it stays cool, slows them down a little bit."

An earlier season can also mean less time for farmers to prepare for visitors.

"It’s always a scramble," said Roozen. "If we’re two weeks early, we have two weeks less time to be prepared for the spring."

Businesses prepare

On Fir Island, Snow Goose Produce is preparing for the season. Co-owner Erika Fairman said the family-owned business, which has operated since the 1980s, plans to open March 1 — weeks before the festival begins — to prepare for peak crowds.

The store has placed orders and is preparing several thousand potted tulips for sale.

"We’ll get these shelves fully stocked and tables fully loaded for the festival," she said.

With signs pointing to an earlier bloom, Fairman said preparations are moving quickly.

"We’re definitely hitting the ground running this year. Because we know the tulips are on their way."

An earlier season can also provide an economic boost for local businesses.

"It definitely gives us a jumpstart to our business to have that influx of tourists and that kind of exposure," Fairman said.

From flood concerns to spring outlook

The early-season outlook follows months of concern over potential flooding in the valley.

"It was an anxious time for sure," said Fairman. "The predictions were the highest they’ve ever been. So rightly people were very worried."

Her property ultimately avoided major damage.

"We got very lucky this year. That we didn’t flood," she said.

Roozen said his farm was also evacuated at one point, but the fields remained dry.

When to visit

Roozen said questions about bloom timing are common this time of year.

"It’s the most asked question this time of year, right?" said Roozen. "When are the daffodils going to bloom? When are the tulips going to bloom? Everyone wants to know so they can plan their trip."

Visitors are typically advised to aim for April 10 through April 20. This year, Roozen suggested an earlier window — around April 1 through April 10 — though he said that could change depending on weather conditions.

Daffodils are already beginning to emerge.

"We always say they’re kind of the opening act," said Roozen. "There’s some color and some hope for the spring coming, and I think that gets people out of the house and gets people excited."

For now, growers and business owners said they are watching the forecast and the fields day by day.

