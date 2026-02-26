Seattle weather: Few showers to break up a dry week

The Brief Western Washington will remain cool and breezy with isolated showers today, primarily focused along the coast and the Olympic Peninsula. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Skagit and Whatcom counties above 2,500 feet, where up to a foot of new snow is possible through early tomorrow morning. Afternoon temperatures will hover in the low 50s through the end of the week, with a transition to drier weather expected by Saturday.



Overall, we will stay cool and breezy throughout today. There is an opportunity for isolated showers today — most of which, however, will stay towards the peninsula and coastal cities.

There is a chance for a few showers tomorrow as well. By Saturday, we expect to start this weekend dry.

NWS Seattle issued a winter weather advisory for Skagit and Whatcom County today through early tomorrow morning. These are spots at the 2,500 ft mark and above. There's potential for these places to get up to a foot of new snowfall.

Temperatures will stay hovering in the low 50s for the next few afternoons.

