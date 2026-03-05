New Pierce County sales tax will generate funds for public safety

The Brief Pierce County Executive Ryan Mello signed the "Justice Fund" into law, establishing a 0.1% sales tax to generate an estimated $27 million annually for public safety and criminal justice. The revenue will fund the hiring of deputies and corrections officers, modernize technology like body-worn cameras, and address critical structural repairs at the outdated 1960s-era county jail. Officials stated the tax was necessary to avoid layoffs and service cuts, as rising staffing costs and state mandates have outpaced current revenue sources.



A new sales tax in Pierce County aims to strengthen public safety and the criminal justice system. Pierce County Executive Ryan Mello signed the Justice Fund into law on Thursday.

"There is a strong and clear need for dedicated resources for public safety," said Mello.

The Pierce County Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday to establish the Justice Fund. Mello said the vote followed months of collaboration between the county’s top justice leaders, including the sheriff’s office, prosecutors, courts, and public defenders, who showed bipartisan support for the proposal.

What they're saying:

"We worked collaboratively, and I believe it’s necessary for the safety of our community," said Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank.

Mello signed the ordinance to officially approve a 0.1% sales tax, equal to about one penny for every $10 spent. It’s estimated the tax will generate more than $27 million each year.

County leaders said the fund will solely support public and criminal justice, including hiring and retaining deputies and corrections officers, expanding court capacity, upgrading technology like body-worn cameras and evidence systems, and investing in prevention and reentry programs to reduce repeat crime.

"We’re making such great progress in driving down crime and this is going to allow us to keep that pace and keep that momentum going," said Mello.

Sheriff Swank said some of the dollars allocated to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office will cover much-needed camera installations and additional technology upgrades at the jail.

"The jail is the most litigious part of the whole Pierce County," said Swank. "The cameras in the jail are so important to have those up there to make sure that we can record and show that the men and women that are working there are doing the right thing. So, if somebody files a lawsuit, which happens all the time, we’ll be able to have the evidence to show that if we did the right thing, we did the right thing. If we did the wrong thing, then we can own up to it and do what’s necessary then too," said Swank.

Local perspective:

The Pierce County Jail is outdated and could cost as much as $40 million in upgrades, according to Swank. The sheriff said the necessary improvements would ensure the facility is structurally sound and would keep inmates and employees safe.

"People kicked the can down the road and didn’t deal with this and plan for a jail in the future. And so, now, it’s in our laps. We have to do something about it so we can keep our community safe," said Swank.

Both Swank and Mello said, in the future, the goal is to build a new jail.

"Our adult jail was built in the 1960s, and it acts like it’s built in the 1960s. We have wards that are closed, we can’t have folks in there. And we’re at risk of releasing medium and maximum-security individuals into the community because our jail can’t stay open," said Mello.

Goals of the Justice Fund, according to county officials, also include:

Courts and legal services — Strengthen courts by sustaining manageable caseloads and expanding therapeutic court options

Equipment and technology — Modernize critical tools, including body-worn cameras and evidence management systems

Prevention and reentry programs — Support programs designed to reduce repeat offenses and improve long-term community

County officials said public safety already accounts for about 76 cents of every general fund dollar, but rising staffing costs and state mandates are outpacing revenue. Without the Justice Fund, Mello said Pierce County would have to make some tough decisions.

"It is not a scare tactic. We would have to begin doing layoffs in our next biennial budget. Our costs for sheriffs and prosecutors, public defenders, and the courts continue to rise way above the amount of revenue that we collect," said Mello.

By approving the sustainable funding source, Mello said it would help stabilize systems without cutting services.

Swank, who said he doesn’t always support tax proposals, said he agreed to collaborate on this measure after thoughtful consideration.

"I discussed this with people, discussed it with my command staff. It’s very important. I do not want to waste the public’s money. I don’t want to take more money from them. They’re taxed; I’m part of that, people paying the taxes. I live in the county too," said Swank, "But I decided that the best thing for us to do is to support this tax."

What's next:

Pierce County will also launch a public performance dashboard and a Justice Fund advisory body. Officials said this will ensure transparency and accountability in how the dollars are spent.

County officials said the state provides limited revenue options to counties. In 2025, the Washington State Legislature passed HB 2015, giving cities and counties the option to adopt a 0.1% local sales tax dedicated to public safety. HB 2015 made the Justice Fund possible.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

33 charged in 2025 pro-Palestinian protest at UW in Seattle

Starbucks to open corporate operations office in Nashville, TN

Seattle Metro Chamber CEO says diversification is key for future economic growth

Man with DOC escape warrant tied to murder conviction arrested in Tukwila, WA

Phone app, 'wife's intuition' saves WA skier buried by avalanche in Stevens Pass

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.