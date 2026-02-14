Chilly, wintry weather ahead for Seattle

Valentine’s Day forecast

Happy Valentine’s Day! We expected highs to reach the mid to upper 40s today with just isolated showers around and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

If you’re heading out to dinner tonight, temperatures will slip into the low 40s late this evening, so you’ll want a jacket if you’re strolling hand-in-hand. Overall, pretty manageable February weather with a little bit of everything but nothing too intense.

If you’re celebrating tonight, Seattle weather cooperates with only isolated showers and cool low 40s temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Overnight and Sunday weather for western Washington

Overnight, we’ll stay mostly cloudy. We could see a few flurries near the Southern Cascades, but for most of us it stays dry. Sunday morning starts with clouds, then we’ll work in some afternoon sunshine, which will be a nice little boost to wrap up the weekend.

The next few days of Seattle weather bring chilly temperatures, mostly cloudy skies, and only spotty shower chances.

Current Cascades and pass conditions

From Sunday into Monday, we’ll be watching for isolated snow showers over the Cascades. Between now and Monday night, the mountain passes could pick up about one to four inches of snow.

Keep in mind there may be some melting during the day and some refreezing at night, so roads could turn slick at times — especially early and late in the day. If you’re traveling over the passes, just plan for slick spots.

While Seattle weather in the lowlands remains mostly cool and cloudy, the mountains could pick up minor accumulating snow through Monday.

Frigid workweek ahead

As we head into the work week, temperatures stay on the cool side with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s to low 30s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few fleeting sun breaks here and there.



Lowland snowflakes possible

Because we’ll be running so cool, there’s a very small chance of a brief and isolated rain-snow mix in the lowlands as soon as Presidents' Day morning. That said, the likelihood is low and accumulations in the lowlands are highly unlikely. Throughout the rest of the week, there could be more moments where a spotty rain-snow mix could develop – particularly in the evenings and mornings.

Seattle weather through the seven-day forecast stays consistently cool with highs in the 40s and lows near freezing. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!



Warmly,



The FOX 13 Weather Team

