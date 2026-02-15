Seattle Weather: Cool Sunshine Sunday Afternoon

Cool sunshine for much of the region on Sunday. Afternoon highs in many locations will top out in the mid 40s, a few degrees shy of our average high temperature of 50 degrees. Overnight lows will be chilly, falling to near or even below freezing in some spots.

A cool Sunday around Western Washington with highs in the mid 40s.

A weak ridge of high pressure will keep Western Washington mainly dry on Sunday. This will be short-lived though, as clouds will increase overnight with a wintry mix even possible by early Monday morning.

A weak ridge of high pressure will keep Western Washington dry on Sunday.

Snow levels will lower from around 3000' on Sunday all the way down to as low as 500' later in the week. Some much-needed snow returns to the mountains Monday with additional chances during the week.

Much-needed chances of mountain snow and a possibility of lowland wintry mix.

After a dry Sunday, our weather will quickly become cool and showery during the week with chances of wet snowflakes mixed in each day. Overnight lows will be frosty, near freezing every morning,