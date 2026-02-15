Seattle weather: Tiny chance for wet snowflakes ahead

Sunday weather recap heading into workweek

After a chilly start with scattered clouds, we predicted increasing sunshine Sunday afternoon and that’s exactly what we saw develop, with highs topping out in the mid-40s. It was a bright but cool finish to the weekend, and overall a quiet setup before our next system approaches.

Seattle weather looks calm overall with only light and isolated showers.

Overnight changes to weather conditions into Monday

Increasing clouds fill back in overnight as an incoming area of low pressure moves closer. That system is expected to drop temperatures and spark scattered showers late tonight into early Monday, setting the stage for damp pockets.

That chilly Seattle weather setup is why a brief rain-snow mix cannot be ruled out early in the day.

Presidents' Day morning wintry mix?

For late Presidents' Day morning, there could be a spotty rain-snow mix in the lowlands of western Washington. The chance for lower elevation snowflakes tomorrow is small for several reasons — including the fact that moisture won't arrive until after temperatures have risen a few degrees above freezing. The early part of the morning will probably be dry.



Once the rain arrives, if it falls heavily enough, it could locally cool the atmosphere to drag down snow levels to the surface. Even then, showers don't look very impressive. Accumulations are unlikely. If anything were to briefly stick early on, it would be isolated and mainly confined to patio furniture and grassy surfaces — and even that is a stretch.



Bottom line: this is not looking like a big deal. The early drive will be dry. By 9–11 a.m., wet roads could slow you down. Any wet snowflakes will transition over to plain rain into the afternoon, with highs on Monday in the mid-40s.

The key with Seattle weather will be whether moisture and cold air align just enough to squeeze out wet snowflakes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rest of the week weather outlook for western Washington

Through the remainder of the work week, highs stay in the mid-40s, with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s in the colder spots. At times, there could be additional periods of a rain-snow mix in the lower terrain - especially in the evenings and mornings of this week. However, precipitation is looking mostly light and isolated, so any snowflakes that do mix in appear more the exception rather than the rule.

We’ll continue to fine-tune the timing and temperature details daily, so stick with us as we move through the week. Stay with us!

Seattle weather this week keeps highs mainly in the mid-40s with chilly nights dipping to at or below freezing in some spots. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much!



Warmly,



The FOX 13 Weather Team

