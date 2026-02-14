Seattle weather: Mainly dry and cool this weekend

The Brief The weekend will be mainly dry and cool, with increasing sunshine across the Puget Sound region. Valentine’s Day will bring a few morning showers, but most of the day looks dry with highs in the upper 40s. Cooler weather and scattered showers return next week, with snow showers expected in the Cascade passes.



This weekend will be mainly dry and cool across the Puget Sound area with increasing sunshine on Sunday.

Valentine’s Day in the greater Seattle area will see isolated morning showers, but most of the day looks dry with increasing afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s. If you’re planning on heading out with a loved one on Saturday evening, you shouldn’t need an umbrella.

It will be cool, mainly dry, and partly cloudy on Saturday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday looks mostly sunny and a bit cooler. That cooler air mass will stick with us through most of next week.

Monday through most of the work week, we’ll see on and off showers, with daily rounds of snow showers at the Cascade passes.

Snow levels will remain below the mountain passes this week, with daily rounds of snow showers expected starting Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It will be cool most mornings, so there is a slight chance of an early rain/snow mix in the Puget Sound lowlands.

Seattle weather in the updated 7-day forecast keeps us on our toes with passing systems, brighter breaks, and just enough variety to keep things interesting. (FOX 13 Seattle)

