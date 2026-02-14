Crowds gather in Bellevue, WA in support of Iranian protests

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the downtown Bellevue area on Valentine's Day for an event to "get together and demand action from the world" amid protests in Iran, according to Voice of Iran.

The organization says they are acting in solidarity with the Lion and Sun Revolution in Iran as thousands of citizens in the country have been killed in a wave of recent protests. For the wider Bellevue community, police advise drivers to find alternate routes amid possible traffic disruptions.

What they're saying:

"We are here to ask the US government to act fast….to save Iranian people," said organizer Negin Javidan.

The demonstrations are in the area of NE 4th Street and 8th Street. Crowds were expected to remain from about 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Demonstrators at Saturday's event included Deputy Mayor of Bellevue Dave Hamilton and several Bellevue city councilmembers.

The Global Day of Action event is at Bellevue Park and officially scheduled from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

