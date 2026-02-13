Filtered sunshine on Valentine's Day in Seattle

The Brief Widespread rain will increase Friday afternoon and evening, leading to a soggy commute before showers taper off overnight. Valentine’s weekend will turn drier and brighter, with filtered sunshine on Saturday afternoon and mostly sunny, crisp conditions on Sunday. Next week remains cool and mostly cloudy with light showers and a slight chance of a brief, non-accumulating rain-snow mix in the lowlands.



On Friday, we experienced grayer, cloudier weather with highs in the upper 40s and only slightly breezy conditions.

Rain is expected to increase this afternoon and especially this evening, which could make for a slower and wetter commute. Plan for extra time on the roads tonight and keep the rain jacket handy.

Expect Seattle weather to feel crisp by Saturday morning as temperatures fall into the 30s beneath mostly cloudy skies and diminishing showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers clearing out into Valentine's weekend

By the numbers:

Tonight, we'll stay mainly cloudy with showers gradually falling apart. We’ll be watching for the chance of a convergence zone, particularly across the North Sound early Saturday.

This could briefly enhance showers in localized spots before things begin to improve. Lows Saturday morning will plunge to the 30s.

A quick hit of Seattle weather showers is possible Saturday morning, but it’s more spotty splash than all-day soaker. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By Saturday afternoon, most of the region turns drier with beautiful filtered sunshine breaking through the clouds, giving us a brighter and calmer finish to the day after that unsettled start. Valentine's Day evening will be dry and chilly.

Sunday brings mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures — a crisp and bright end to the weekend with cool air firmly in place.

After a gray start, Seattle weather flips the script with more sunshine building Saturday afternoon and sticking around through Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cool temperatures, light rain next week

What's next:

Monday through Thursday look mostly cloudy overall with occasional sunbreaks and light, isolated showers popping up from time to time.

Temperatures may be just cool enough for a minor rain-snow mix in the lowlands here and there, especially Monday morning and again during some of the subsequent mornings and evenings.

However, accumulations 1,500 feet are unlikely for the most part. If a few flakes or a light mix were to briefly stick in the lower elevations, it would mainly be on cooler surfaces (e.g. patio furniture and grassy surfaces) and melt off fairly quickly.

Seattle weather in the updated 7-day forecast keeps us on our toes with passing systems, brighter breaks, and just enough variety to keep things interesting. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much!

Warmly,

The FOX 13 Weather Team

