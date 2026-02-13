Seattle weather: Lowland rain and mountain snow returns Friday

The Brief Rain returns Friday, spreading inland from the coast, with snow expected in the mountain passes. Snow levels will drop to 2,500–3,000 feet, bringing 4–6 inches to the passes by Friday afternoon. The weekend looks drier with some sunshine, but cooler air next week could bring rain-snow mix to higher elevations.



Snow levels will drop to around 2500–3000' by Friday afternoon, bringing around 4–6" to the mountain passes. We will see drier skies Saturday and Sunday, so not a lot of weekend snow. We will see snow levels stay lower into next week, bringing a few rain/snow mixed showers to the higher hills of the Puget Sound.

Highs on Friday will be cooler than we have been seeing, staying below average in the upper 40s.

Showers will taper Saturday with a few sprinkles, but more sunbreaks into the afternoon. Skies are looking drier and mostly sunny on Sunday. Shower chances return Monday and will also usher in cooler air, which could bring a rain snow mix to the Puget Sound area next week.

