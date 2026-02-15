What's open, closed in Seattle on Presidents' Day 2026

With Presidents' Day kicking off the workweek, there will be changes to usual operations at local businesses and outdoor recreation facilities across the state. This will mark the final federal holiday on the calendar until Memorial Day in May.

When is Presidents' Day in 2026?

This year, Presidents' Day falls on Monday, Feb. 16. This federal holiday will lead to closures at the following places. However, there will also be some perks for Washingtonians to enjoy.

Post offices will be closed. There will be no regular mail or package delivery, with the exception of USPS Priority Mail Express.

Public schools, colleges, and local libraries are typically closed in observance of the federal holiday. Most non-essential government offices, including the DMV and city halls, will also be shuttered in observance of the day.

Most physical bank branches and financial institutions will also be closed Monday. While doors are locked, ATMs and online banking services will remain fully functional for transfers and deposits.

Other shipping companies, like UPS and FedEx will remain operational. Although, some hours at physical locations may be altered.

Things to do on Presidents' Day

Most major retailers, shopping malls, and supermarkets will remain open on Monday. Also, for those with the day off looking for entertainment, movie theaters typically maintain their regular schedules.

On federal holidays, those visiting national parks in Washington will be able to park for free. Presidents' Day is the first fee free day of the year for the National Park Service. The full list is as follows:

February 16: Presidents' Day (Washington's Birthday)

May 25: Memorial Day

June 14: Flag Day/President Trump's birthday

July 3–5: Independence Day weekend

August 25: 110th Birthday of the National Park Service

September 17: Constitution Day

October 27: Theodore Roosevelt's birthday

November 11: Veterans Day

HOH RAIN FOREST, WA - SEPTEMBER 15: Moss-covered cedar, hemlock, spruce, and bigleaf maple trees of the lush, primeval Hoh Rain Forest are viewed on an overcast, drizzly day on September 15, 2021, near Forks, Washington. Olympic National Park is loca Expand

For state parks in Washington, Presidents' Day is not listed as one of the 10 free days that do not require a Discovery Pass. Those free days include the following for 2026:

Jan. 1 — First Day Hikes; New Year’s Day

Jan. 19 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day

March 9 — Billy Frank Jr.'s Birthday

March 19 — State Parks’ Birthday

April 22 — Earth Day

June 6 — Free Fishing Weekend

June 7 — Free Fishing Weekend

June 19 — Juneteenth

Aug. 9 — Smokey Bear's Birthday

Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day

Oct. 10 — World Mental Health Day

Nov. 11 — Veteran's Day

MORE NEWS ON FOX 13 SEATTLE

City of Seattle settles lawsuit over death of Jaahnavi Kandula

Some gift cards sold at Costco are now worthless

Seahawks Super Bowl parade: Video, highlights, more from downtown Seattle

Semi full of candy crashes on Highway 18 in Covington

Crowds climb, damage Seattle's historic pergola after Seahawks Super Bowl win

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.