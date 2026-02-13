'Seattle News Weekly': Recap of the Super Bowl parade

The Brief On this week's episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13's Hana Kim and Austin Lane discussed the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl and the parade in Seattle.



After the Seahawks won the Super Bowl last Sunday 29-13 over the New England Patriots, the team and nearly 1 million celebrated Wednesday with the Super Bowl parade, marching down Fourth St.

On this week's episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13's Hana Kim and Austin Lane discussed the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl and the parade in Seattle.

The episode opens with high energy following the Seahawks' 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots. Austin identifies the turning point as Uchenna Nwosu’s strip-sack returned for a touchdown, which finally gave him the confidence that the lead wouldn’t be blown.

They also highlight the surprising early dominance of kicker Jason Myers, who accounted for all 12 of Seattle's points (four field goals) heading into the fourth quarter.

"You, being a Seattle sports fan, it's never certain until that final whistle blows... it didn't feel real until kind of that play [the strip-sack]... I think with 99.9% certainty, I can say we have won the Super Bowl." — Austin Lane

The conversation shifts to Kenneth Walker III, the Super Bowl MVP. Hana and Austin praise his "patience" and vision, noting he ran for 135 yards.

"When Mike came in, you know, he talked about winning and I believe everybody on the team bought into that and, you know, we built a brotherhood... I believe that's really what got us here." — Kenneth Walker III on the team's culture

They also credit the "Dark Side" defense, which tied a Super Bowl record with six sacks and forced three turnovers. A recap from reporter Lauren Helmbrecht highlights that head coach Mike Macdonald achieved this championship in just his second season.

Austin compares the current atmosphere to the early Pete Carroll era, noting a "tone shift" in the region. He credits Macdonald’s "unassuming" but effective leadership and his mantra of "We did not care" regarding outside doubts. They also mention General Manager John Schneider's role in building the second-youngest roster in the NFL.

The duo recaps the massive parade through downtown Seattle, which drew hundreds of thousands (with initial estimates near one million).

FOX 13 deployed 16 cameras and 12 reporters to cover the "street party" atmosphere. Fans braved freezing temperatures, some arriving as early as 4:00 a.m., to see players like Kenneth Walker III hop off floats to interact with the crowd.

"He says 'we did not care' and you believe it... I'm going to use that in my life. You have haters in your life, Austin, you just say 'do not care.'" — Hana Kim

The podcast concludes with a look at the future. Despite losing Offensive Coordinator Clint Kubiak to a head coaching job, the team has the fourth-most cap space in the league. Austin suggests this could be the start of a "dynasty." Finally, they pivot to the upcoming Mariners spring training, signaling the start of a new sports season for the city.

