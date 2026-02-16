Construction begins on new roundabout in Shoreline, WA

The Brief Major construction on the $63.7 million 145th Street Corridor project will trigger significant traffic disruptions in Shoreline, beginning with the closure of 5th Avenue NE on February 15. The impact will intensify from March 19 through March 31, when the NE 145th Street overpass and its intersection with 5th Avenue NE close completely to all traffic to allow for roundabout construction. Motorists are advised to use N 155th and N 130th Streets as primary detours until the area reopens with a new temporary roundabout configuration in April.



Drivers should be prepared for significant traffic disruptions to the North 145th Street corridor in Shoreline as construction crews begin the next phase of a multi-million dollar interchange overhaul near Interstate 5.

The city of Shoreline announced that 5th Avenue NE, between NE 145th Street and the northbound I-5 on-ramp, will close starting the evening of Feb. 15. The closure is expected to remain in place through the end of March while crews build a new roundabout on the east side of the I-5 overpass.

While the northbound I-5 off-ramp to NE 145th Street will initially remain open, a more expansive closure is scheduled for late March. From March 19 through March 31, the entire NE 145th Street overpass and the intersection at 5th Avenue NE will be closed to all traffic.

During this timeframe, the following routes will be unavailable:

The NE 145th Street overpass.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to NE 145th Street.

5th Avenue NE between NE 145th Street and the northbound I-5 on-ramp.

6th and 8th Avenues NE at NE 145th Street.

Project officials are directing motorists to use N 155th and N 130th Streets as the primary east-west detour routes. North-south travel on Meridian Avenue N, 1st Avenue, 5th Avenue, and 15th Avenue NE is expected to remain open, though northbound drivers on 1st Avenue will be prohibited from turning left onto NE 155th Street.

The work is part of the $63.7 million Phase 1 of the 145th Street Corridor and I-5 Interchange projects. The effort aims to replace traditional signalized intersections with roundabouts to alleviate congestion and improve safety near the future Sound Transit Shoreline South/148th light rail station.

"Construction on a major corridor like 145th is a significant disruption," the city said in a statement, advising frequent users of the area to allow for extra travel time.

The east side of the overpass is expected to reopen with a temporary single-lane roundabout configuration in April. Construction for the first phase is slated to continue through 2026, with subsequent phases extending improvements to Linden Avenue starting in 2027.

Residents with questions can contact the project hotline at 206-899-5127 or email 145thProject@shorelinewa.gov.

The Source: Information in this story came from the city of Shoreline.

