Offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty announces departure from Washington

article

The Brief University of Washington offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty confirmed Tuesday night that he is leaving the program. Dougherty spent the last two seasons at Washington, first as a quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator before adding the offensive coordinator title last season. Matt Cavanaugh is expected to join the coaching staff, perhaps as Dougherty's replacement, per CBSSports.com.



University of Washington offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty confirmed Tuesday night that he is leaving the program.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com.

Dougherty spent the last two seasons at Washington, first as a quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator before adding the offensive coordinator title last season. Dougherty did not have play-calling responsibilities as that remains under Fisch's discretion. Dougherty became the offensive coordinator after Brennan Carroll left after the 2024 season to join his father – former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll – as an assistant with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was Dougherty's second stint with the Huskies, as he previously served as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2009-2012 under head coach Steve Sarkisian. Dougherty was on Fisch's coaching staff at Arizona in 2021 and followed him to Seattle when he was hired as head coach in 2024.

Washington averaged 34.1 points per game last season, which was 17th-best nationally and fourth in the Big Ten.

Zenitz and CBSSports.com also reported that long-time NFL assistant coach Matt Cavanaugh is expected to join the coaching staff, perhaps as Dougherty's replacement.

Cavanaugh, 69, has had three stints as an offensive coordinator in the NFL with the Chicago Bears (1997-98), Baltimore Ravens (1999-2004), and Washington Redskins (2017-18).

He won two Super Bowls as a player as a backup quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants, and won another as coordinator of the Ravens in 2000.

Cavanaugh hasn't coached since 2001 as a senior offensive assistant with the New York Jets.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE HUSKIES NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washington Huskies release 2026 football season schedule

Washington falls 82-72 to No. 4 Michigan behind 20 points from Aday Mara

Washington's Jedd Fisch downplays fallout over Demond Williams Jr. saga

What to know about Demond Williams Jr. situation at University of Washington

Demond Williams Jr. reverses course, announces return to University of Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .