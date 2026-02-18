Seattle Seahawks announce they're up for sale

The Brief Following their Super Bowl LX victory, the Seattle Seahawks have officially been put up for sale by the Paul G. Allen Estate to fulfill the late owner’s philanthropic directives. The formal process, led by Allen & Company and Latham & Watkins, is expected to continue through the 2026 off-season and will require final ratification from NFL owners. This announcement confirms long-standing speculation that the franchise would be sold once the team’s championship run concluded.



The team posted this message on Instagram:

"The Estate of Paul G. Allen today announced it has commenced a formal sale process for the Seattle Seahawks NFL franchise, consistent with Allen's directive to eventually sell his sports holdings and direct all Estate proceeds to philanthropy.

The Estate has selected investment bank Allen & Company and law firm Latham & Watkins to lead the sale process, which is estimated to continue through the 2026 off-season. NFL owners must then ratify a final purchase agreement."

This comes a week and a half after beating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX.

SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Head Coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Seattle Seahawks defeat the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Expand

More than two weeks before the Super Bowl, there were reports that the team would go up for sale after the game, following years of speculation after the death of owner Paul Allen in 2018.

What are the Seattle Seahawks worth?

By the numbers:

Paul Allen purchased the Seahawks in 1997 for $194 million. The Denver Broncos were sold in 2022 for $4.65 billion, and the Washington Commanders were sold in 2023 for $6.05 billion. Assuming the Seahawks have a similar value to these teams should they be sold, that means the team has appreciated in value nearly 24 times the original amount in the 25 years since the sale. It is entirely possible the team could be worth well over $6 billion by then.

Sportico values the Seahawks at $6.59 billion, the 14th-most valuable in the league. One team executive told ESPN the team could net $7–8 billion.

This is a developing story, and will be updated once more information becomes available.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Seahawks and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

