Man trapped in lift after crash sparks fire in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood

A man became trapped in a lift truck after a car crashed into it and caught on fire in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) first announced the incident on social media just after 9 a.m., saying crews were responding to an energy response call on Queen Anne Avenue North between Comstock Street and Highland Drive.

Crews said when the car struck the lift, it made contact with power lines and caused fuel in the vehicle to catch fire.

Officials at the scene said the man appeared to be uninjured and safe, but crews must wait for the power lines to be shut off before attempting a rescue.

A witness described hearing a loud noise before the fire started.

"I'm just sitting having a cup of coffee and I heard this really loud boom," said Deborah Mahan. "Yeah, the guy is still up there and he looks like he's okay, which is great. But a lot of my neighbors are complaining that they're out of power right now."

At 10:30 a.m., more than 500 homes and businesses were without power.

Crews evacuated a nearby apartment building as they worked to extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Fire Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

