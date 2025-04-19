Top Pot Doughnuts in Queen Anne closing

The Brief Top Pot is closing one of their Seattle locations. This one is in the Queen Anne neighborhood, where it has been for 17 years. Company owners say other locations are remaining open.



It is the end of an era for Top Pot in Queen Anne as the cafe announces its closure of the location on Friday.

Top Pot Doughnuts and Coffee at 325 West Galer Street has been running for nearly two decades in the Seattle neighborhood.

Top Pot Queen Anne, storefront by Colleen K. and donuts by Judi M. via Yelp.

The cafe will officially close on Sunday, Apr. 27. Owners say the lease is ending, but did not immediately provide more details on the cause of the closure.

"This cafe has been home to so many memories--from your morning rituals to late afternoon pick-me-ups – and we're truly grateful for your support and loyalty over the years."

The statement, released on social media heading into the weekend, continued with reassurance to customers that their remaining nearby locations will remain open for business, such as those in Ballard, South Lake Union, 5th Avenue or various others in the metro area.

The Source: Information for this article comes from Top Pot Doughnuts.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle driver plummets off multi-story parking garage, 77-year-old rescued

Thousands attend Seattle ‘Hands Off!’ rally against Trump, Elon Musk

Tacoma police shoot, kill carjacking suspect Saturday afternoon

Sue Bird named to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Trump tariffs live updates: Global markets plunge as countries scramble to respond

USPS mail delivery changes begin: Here's what to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.