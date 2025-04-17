Lime to add foot patrols in Seattle to help with e-scooter, e-bike parking issues, keep sidewalks clear

The Brief Lime has launched an expanded foot patrol team in Seattle to manage e-scooter and e-bike parking in high-traffic areas like Pike/Pine, the waterfront, and the UW campus. The new foot patrols are part of Lime’s investment in operations, aiming to support sustainable transportation while keeping sidewalks safe and clear.



As riders continue to use e-scooters and e-bikes in Seattle, Lime is planning to expand its local operations to meet growing demand.

What we know:

Starting this month, Lime will have foot patrol staff.

Staff will be wearing bright green vests, and will walk key areas of the city, including the Pike/Pine corridor, the downtown waterfront, and the University of Washington campus.

They'll help address e-scooters and e-bike parking issues and ensure sidewalks remain safe and clear.

According to Lime, this investment follows a significant surge in ridership. Lime users in Seattle took 1.5 million rides in the first quarter of 2025 alone, a 113% increase compared to the same period last year. In March, Seattle riders completed 575,000 rides — a record monthly figure for the city.

"Seattle riders rely on Lime as critical transportation to get around the city," said Hayden Harvey, director of government relations at Lime. "We are doing everything in our power to support the desire for sustainable mobility while working with the community to ensure safe riding and proper parking. These are real, tangible investments that Seattle residents will notice — from improved hardware and technology to the local staff who will be out in Lime green, keeping streets tidy and scooters ready for riders."

Focus areas for foot patrols

Lime’s foot patrol teams will be deployed based on real-time usage data and community feedback. The company is working closely with the Seattle Department of Transportation and local neighborhoods to identify high-need areas and adjust deployment accordingly.

Primary patrol areas include:

Downtown business district

Seattle waterfront

Pike/Pine corridor

Broadway

University of Washington campus and U-District

Alki Beach

SoDo

Transit stops

Secondary patrol areas include:

Belltown

South Lake Union

First Hill

Lower Queen Anne

Fremont

Ballard

Citywide events

Foot patrol teams will be active during peak hours, especially as warmer weather brings more riders.

The Source: Information in this story is from Lime.

