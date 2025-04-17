Lime to add foot patrols in Seattle to help with e-scooter, e-bike parking issues, keep sidewalks clear
SEATTLE - As riders continue to use e-scooters and e-bikes in Seattle, Lime is planning to expand its local operations to meet growing demand.
What we know:
Starting this month, Lime will have foot patrol staff.
Staff will be wearing bright green vests, and will walk key areas of the city, including the Pike/Pine corridor, the downtown waterfront, and the University of Washington campus.
They'll help address e-scooters and e-bike parking issues and ensure sidewalks remain safe and clear.
According to Lime, this investment follows a significant surge in ridership. Lime users in Seattle took 1.5 million rides in the first quarter of 2025 alone, a 113% increase compared to the same period last year. In March, Seattle riders completed 575,000 rides — a record monthly figure for the city.
"Seattle riders rely on Lime as critical transportation to get around the city," said Hayden Harvey, director of government relations at Lime. "We are doing everything in our power to support the desire for sustainable mobility while working with the community to ensure safe riding and proper parking. These are real, tangible investments that Seattle residents will notice — from improved hardware and technology to the local staff who will be out in Lime green, keeping streets tidy and scooters ready for riders."
Focus areas for foot patrols
Lime’s foot patrol teams will be deployed based on real-time usage data and community feedback. The company is working closely with the Seattle Department of Transportation and local neighborhoods to identify high-need areas and adjust deployment accordingly.
Primary patrol areas include:
- Downtown business district
- Seattle waterfront
- Pike/Pine corridor
- Broadway
- University of Washington campus and U-District
- Alki Beach
- SoDo
- Transit stops
Secondary patrol areas include:
- Belltown
- South Lake Union
- First Hill
- Lower Queen Anne
- Fremont
- Ballard
- Citywide events
Foot patrol teams will be active during peak hours, especially as warmer weather brings more riders.
The Source: Information in this story is from Lime.
