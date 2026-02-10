Prime Real Estate: People living on Seattle parade route prep for Seahawks watch parties

The Brief Seattle residents along Fourth Avenue are preparing for Wednesday’s Seahawks Super Bowl victory parade, with massive crowds expected. Organizers say spectators should arrive very early, with barricades, security and about 80 portable toilets set up along the route. Road closures begin around 6:30 a.m., and officials are planning for crowd control as up to a million fans gather downtown.



People who live along Seattle's 4th Avenue are getting ready for Wednesday morning's parade to celebrate the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl win.

"I’m facing 4th, and I have got some dear friends and family that are going to be coming tomorrow," said Lina Zeineddine, whose balcony faces the parade route.

Balconies overlooking the Seahawks Super Bowl parade route along 4th Avenue. (FOX 13 Seattle)

At the apartments near Wall Street and 4th, Lina says she's getting ready to host a parade watch party.

After the Super Bowl, I was driving down from my cousin’s house, it was amazing, everybody had their windows rolled down, coming into the city talking to each other, music, honking," Lina said. "Hopefully my balcony can hold all the kiddos and humans."

With her balcony facing the parade route, her friends and family won't have to worry about jockeying for a viewing position in the streets below. The only concern will be the load limit on that balcony.

"I don’t know! No idea, we’ll find out tomorrow!" Lina said.

Balconies overlooking the Seahawks Super Bowl parade route along 4th Avenue. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

For those in the streets, Seafair organizers say parade-goers are advised to show up extremely early to stake a claim along the route.

"This Wednesday, expect high energy, hundreds of thousands of people out here," said Emily Cantrell, President and CEO of Seafair.

She says bike barricades will go up overnight for crowd control.

"Back in 2014, we didn’t have the barricades up and it was really tough for people to get through the crowd," said Cantrell.

The massive crowd during the Seahawks 2014 Super Bowl parade.

If people do spill into the streets, Cantrell says there is a plan for that.

"We’ll have a lot of emergency management officials out and security, and so if people spilling into the street shouldn’t happen, if it starts to, we definitely have people in place to prevent that from happening," said Cantrell.

With upwards of a million spectators possible, Lina expects the Seahawks to bring the masses together, despite Seattle's sometimes icy reputation.

"We don’t have the Seattle freeze. We are very community-driven; you just have to give us a reason to compete and win, and we’re like, let me show you what we’ve got," said Lina.

Organizers also learned their lesson back in 2014 when Cantrell says porta potties weren't provided. She said this year, there will be around 80 of them set up about a block away on 5th and 3rd all along the route.

Cantrell says road closures will start at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

