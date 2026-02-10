Road closures and paid parking for the Super Bowl parade

The Brief Officials highly recommend leaving your car behind if you're coming to the Super Bowl parade. While it may feel like a holiday, the City of Seattle is still expecting you to pay for parking and writing tickets for people parked illegally. Road closures throughout the city may create challenges for people who do not plan ahead.



On Wednesday, two miles of 4th Avenue in downtown Seattle will shut down for the Seahawks Super Bowl parade.

Where are the closures?

According to the Seattle Department of Transportation, expect streets that intersect with 4th Avenue to close between Lumen Field and the Seattle Center. The Seahawks say the closures will last at least between 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

A look at the Super Bowl parade 2026 route for the Seattle Seahawks. (Seattle Seahawks)

Cars exiting I-90 onto 4th Avenue will be directed to 4th Avenue southbound directions. Highway ramps for I-5 and I-90 will be held at the start of the parade but are expected to remain closed for a short amount of time.

Prepare to pay

While tomorrow may feel like a holiday, it is not officially sanctioned as one. Paid parking zones will be in effect as normal for the Super Bowl Parade.

Seattle Police tell FOX 13 Seattle parking enforcement will be all hands on deck too.

Leave your car behind

The Washington State Department of Transportation says "Revive I-5" is still underway, and the I-5 express lanes will continue to run northbound only during Wednesday.

WSDOT officials expect heavy congestion across all major highways as people travel from all over the state to attend the parade.

Officials are highly recommending that you do not drive to the event and take public transportation instead.

