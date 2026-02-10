Driving to Seahawks Super Bowl parade? Seattle police say ‘Don't’

The Brief The Seattle Police Department is issuing a blunt warning for Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade: "DO NOT DRIVE INTO SEATTLE." Officers anticipate bumper-to-bumper gridlock and extreme difficulty finding parking within a 30-minute walk of the Fourth Avenue route. Fourth Avenue will be closed to all traffic starting at 6:00 a.m. between Washington St and Cedar St, and the Lumen Field parking garage and North Lot will remain completely closed to the public. Authorities recommend using the Link Light Rail, which will run every six minutes, or Sounder trains, which have added four special morning trips from Everett, Tacoma, and Lakewood to accommodate the expected crowd of one million fans.



Thinking of parking downtown and going to the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl parade on Wednesday? Think again, says the Seattle Police Department, who urge that attendees not even drive to the big event!

City leaders are preparing for a massive turnout, with hundreds of thousands of 12s, even as many as 1 million, expected to cheer on the Seahawks as they make their way down Fourth Avenue.

Attendees might be tempted to hop in the car and zip downtown to join in the celebration — but SPD writes, "DO NOT. I REPEAT, DO NOT DRIVE INTO SEATTLE TOMORROW."

No parking downtown for Super Bowl parade

What they're saying:

"I know your brain has come up with a plan to just drive into Downtown and effortlessly parking a block from 4th Avenue," reads a statement from the police department, "But let me tell you… that’s not happening."

Whether you plan to wing it or have meticulously plotted your commute, police say you can expect bumper-to-bumper traffic, slow cars and an endless flood of pedestrians heading to the parade route.

The police department shared a cheeky map showing the likelihood of finding parking for the parade. Anything less than a 20- to 30-minute walk from your car is iffy, and anything higher might just not be worth the effort.

Cheeky map showing the likelihood of finding parking ahead of the Seahawks Super Bowl parade.

Take public transit to the Super Bowl parade

Instead, authorities urge you to take the easiest option — public transportation.

You can catch rides by Sounder train or the Link Light Rail, by bus with King County Metro, or by walking. Police say they will have officers out and about in bright yellow vests if you have questions, need help or food recommendations.

