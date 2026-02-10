The Brief Officials estimate nearly 1 million fans will flood downtown Seattle on Wednesday, potentially breaking the city's 2014 attendance record of 700,000 people. Sound Transit and King County Metro are running maximum service, including light rail trains every six minutes and extra Sounder trips, to accommodate the "no-drive" advisory. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. near Lumen Field, traveling along 4th Avenue to the Seattle Center, with total road closures on the main corridor starting at 6 a.m.



The "Dark Side" defense has secured the Lombardi Trophy, and now the city of Seattle is preparing for a celebration of historic proportions.

Transit officials and the Seattle Sports Commission are bracing for a massive turnout Wednesday for the Seahawks World Champions Parade, with estimates suggesting up to 1 million fans could flood the downtown corridor. The event is expected to dwarf the 700,000-person crowd that gathered during the 2014 parade celebration.

Whether you are planning to catch a glimpse of Coach Mike Macdonald or hoping to see quarterback Sam Darnold or MVP Kenneth Walker III hoisting the trophy, here is everything you need to know to navigate the madness.

A Seattle Seahawks fan looks on before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Parade route, schedule

What we know:

The festivities begin Wednesday morning near the Stadium District. Before the floats move, a sold-out trophy event will take place at Lumen Field starting at 10 a.m.

The official parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at 4th Avenue and Washington Street. The route will travel northwest along 4th Avenue, cutting through the heart of downtown, before concluding at 4th Avenue and Cedar Street near the Seattle Center.

Road closures will begin early, with 4th Avenue shutting down to all traffic starting at 6 a.m. between Washington and Cedar streets.

Seattle police warn that parking will be non-existent and east-west bus routes will be unable to cross the parade route until at least 1:30 p.m.

Public transit is the Super Bowl parade MVP

Dig deeper:

Seattle police and King County Metro are offering a blunt piece of advice: do not drive into downtown Seattle. "Leave the driving to us, it’ll be a lot easier," said King County Metro spokesperson Al Sanders.

To handle the surge, transit agencies are upping their game with increased service:

Link Light Rail: Trains will run every six minutes from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sounder Train: Four additional trips have been added from Everett, Tacoma and Lakewood.

West Seattle Water Taxi: A third boat has been added to the fleet to shuttle fans across the Sound.

Pro-tips for the 12s

What you can do:

If you are heading downtown, preparation is key. Logistics and safety experts recommend these strategies for a smooth day:

Ditch the Park-and-Ride lots: Officials warn these lots will fill up long before the parade starts. Try walking, biking or using a rideshare to get to your nearest light rail station.

Work from home: If you aren't attending the celebration, transit leaders ask that you avoid the downtown core entirely to leave room for the crowds.

Safety first: SPD Sgt. Patrick Michaud urged those who do drive to leave firearms at home rather than in their vehicles to prevent theft. "Let’s make this parade as smooth as Macdonald’s defensive scheme," Michaud said.

Dress the part: Expect a sea of navy and green. With crowds lining up as early as 6:30 a.m., layers and comfortable shoes are a must.

For those planning to ride to the parade, Cascade Bicycle Club is offering a free bike valet at the UW Light Rail Station. Just check in at the booth, receive a tag for your bike, and enjoy the parade festivities without having to worry about your bike or your belongings.

Lime is also preparing for increased ridership near the parade route and released the following statement Tuesday:

"We've been hard at work since Sunday night coordinating with SDOT and other departments to ensure smooth sailing - or Gliding like Marshawn Lynch - for the parade. We're making sure the parade path is clear starting Tuesday night, directing riders toward alternative routes like the protected bike lanes on 2nd Avenue, and will have Lime Foot Patrol Teams keeping things neat before, during, and after the parade. We encourage all celebrating Seattleites to use our e-bikes, e-scooters, and LimeGliders to breeze past what should be a crazy traffic day. We’re here to make it easier for you," said Parker Dawson, Senior Regional Lead at Lime.

Seattle Seahawks' super fan "Captain Seahawk" yells at a player before Seahawks play New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2026. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

With the Space Needle already lit up and fans still buzzing from Sunday’s big win over the Patriots, Wednesday promises to be a wild and crazy moment in Seattle sports history.

