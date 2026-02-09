Super Bowl parade: Seahawks Trophy Celebration tickets sold out

The Brief Tickets are officially sold out for the Seahawks' Trophy Celebration at Lumen Field this Wednesday, following the team's 29-13 victory over the Patriots to claim their second Lombardi Trophy. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. for the stadium ceremony starting at 10:00 a.m., which features the homecoming of the Lombardi Trophy before the team heads to the streets. The victory parade kicks off at 11:00 a.m. at Fourth Ave and Washington St , traveling over two miles northwest through downtown Seattle to finish at Fourth Ave and Cedar St near the Seattle Center.



Tickets are all sold out for the Seahawks' Trophy Celebration at Lumen Field this Wednesday, as excitement to bring home the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy reaches a fever pitch!

A massive victory parade is scheduled for Wednesday, with the 12s taking over Fourth Ave through downtown Seattle. But the event kicks off with the Trophy Celebration at Lumen Field, when the Seahawks bring home the coveted Lombardi Trophy before setting out into the streets.

Trophy Celebration at Lumen Field

Timeline:

The celebration at Lumen Field is free to attend, but tickets are required — and those tickets were snatched up within hours of the Seahawks' Super Bowl victory.

Tickets sold out for Lumen Field's Trophy Celebration for the Seattle Seahawks.

The lucky ones who got their tickets can get in once gates open at 8:30 a.m. The Trophy Celebration starts at 10:00 a.m., and then at 11:00 a.m., the Seahawks will kick off their parade through downtown Seattle.

For everyone else, you can celebrate downtown along the parade route, which starts at Fourth Ave and Washington St near Lumen Field. The parade will travel northwest along Fourth Ave and ends at Fourth Ave and Cedar St.

MORE SUPER BOWL COVERAGE ON FOX 13 SEATTLE

T-Mobile offering Seattle fans free Seahawks merch to celebrate Super Bowl 2026 win

Fans seen climbing Pergola in Seattle's Pioneer Square after Seahawks' Super Bowl win

Bad Bunny takes center stage for Super Bowl halftime show

Who was the boy in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show?

Has there ever been a shutout at the Super Bowl?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.