Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold to work a shift at Seattle's Raising Canes

Ahead of the official grand opening of Seattle's first Raising Cane's, the restaurant is celebrating Super Bowl victory by hosting Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold on Tuesday.

(Raising Cane's)

The restaurant, located in the University District, will officially open on Tuesday, Feb. 17. However, fans will get an early chance to see the restaurant and meet Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold on Feb. 10.

Why is Sam Darnold at Raising Cane's?

According to a press release shared by Raising Cane's, the restaurant is hosting Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold a week before its grand opening. Darnold will speak during a press conference, work in the kitchen, serve a few lucky fans himself before greeting fans outside the restaurant.

When will Sam Darnold be at Raising Cane's?

According to Raising Cane's, Sam Darnold will be at the new University District location on Tuesday, Feb. 10, from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Where is Raising Cane's in Seattle?

Seattle's first Raising Cane's is located at 4345 University Way Northeast in the University District.

Will Raising Cane's be serving food at the Sam Darnold event?

The press release notes that the event is open to fans, but the restaurant will not be fully open to all attendees. A few lucky fans will get chicken fingers served by Darnold himself.

Organizers emphasize that this is not an official meet-and-greet event, and autographs will not be provided. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, dress for the weather and use rideshare if possible, as parking is limited.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by Raising Cane's.

