Raising Cane's to open first Seattle location Feb. 17

The opening date for Seattle's first Raising Cane's restaurant has been announced.

What we know:

The chicken finger chain will open its newest Puget Sound location at 4345 University Way NE in the University District on Feb. 17, 2026.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is known for its Chicken Fingers, crinkle cut fries and Texas toast. (Caniac Combo via Yelp)

The opening marks Raising Cane’s first location in western Washington.

The company is also planning to open a restaurant in Lynnwood later this summer, pending city approvals. Additional Raising Cane’s locations are in the works for Covington and Silverdale.

What they're saying:

Ahead of the Seattle opening, Raising Cane’s is hiring more than 100 employees for open positions, including cashier, fry cook and customer service associate.

"We’re beyond excited to bring Raising Cane’s to Seattle for the very first time and become part of the U-District community," Restaurant Leader Brennie Avina said. "Before we serve our first Chicken Finger, we’re focused on building an incredible team of Crewmembers who share our passion for great food and friendly service. From flexible schedules and weekly pay to real opportunities for growth, we’re proud to offer Seattle job seekers a place where they can build a career—not just a job."

Raising Cane's has almost 1,000 Restaurants across over 40 different U.S. states with plans to open nearly 100 new restaurants this year.

