The Brief Raising Cane's Restaurants is continuing to eye possible expansions into Washington. The latest is for Burlington. Other locations in Spokane and Seattle's University District are already confirmed and opening in the coming months. There will be a public comment period for the possible Burlington location later this week.



Western Washington's food scene may soon change with a new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers location. The restaurant giant has filed to operate in Burlington, Washington.

Back in July, the company filed for a business permit with the city, which sits just north of Mount Vernon and south of Bellingham.

via Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

While representatives of the company say it is too early to confirm a store will open in Burlington, the city is moving ahead with a public meeting for the project as local leaders weigh approval. Public comments are due by Aug. 14.

How many Raising Cane's will open in Washington?

In the meantime, Raising Canes does confirm several expansions coming to Washington. The first one opens later this year.

What they're saying:

"Raising Cane’s is excited to continue our expansion in Washington with the opening of our first Restaurant in Spokane later this fall and bring our ONE LOVE® – Craveable Chicken Finger Meals – to Seattle's U-District at 4345 University Way NE opening early 2026," read a statement, in part.

Representatives say the company is actively exploring new opportunities in the Evergreen state.

