Seattle Torrent's Hilary Knight, US speedskater Brittany Bowe get engaged at the Olympics

A medal isn’t the only keepsake Hilary Knight is bringing back from the Milan Cortina Games .

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 16: Hilary Knight #21 of Team United States walks out to the ice prior to the Women's Playoffs Semifinal match between United States and Sweden on Day 10 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ic (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Expand

There’s also an engagement ring after the U.S. women’s hockey captain posted a video Wednesday of her proposing to American speedskater Brittany Bowe.

Under the heading "Olympics brought us together," the video on Instagram shows Knight dropping to one knee and presenting Bowe with a ring. Bowe nods yes, and Knight then slips the ring on her finger.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO - JANUARY 28: Hilary Knight #21 of the Seattle Torrent takes a break after an icing during the second period of game against the Ottawa Charge at The Arena at TD Place on January 28, 2026 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Photo by Troy Parla/Getty Images)

Knight is scheduled to speak after the Americans practice later in the day. Team USA also confirmed the engagement.

The two first met at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. And both have said this year’s Olympics will be their last, with Knight appearing in her Team USA women’s hockey record fifth Games.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 17: Brittany Bowe of Team United States competes in the semi-final of the Speed Skating Women's Team Pursuit on day eleven of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium on February 17, 2026 in (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Expand

The video was posted a day before Knight and the favored U.S. team play Canada in the gold medal final. Bowe is a two-time Olympic bronze medalist.

This year, she failed to medal in her first two events by finishing fourth in the 1,000 meters and women’s team pursuit. She will close the Games competing in the 1,500 meters race on Friday.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Associated Press.

MORE NEWS ON FOX 13 SEATTLE

Two skiers rescued in separate backcountry incidents near Mount Baker in WA

Reptile Zoo says goodbye to Monroe, WA community following attempts to save business

Costco launches mobile app ordering for custom cakes and deli trays, easing customer woes

Mom urges son's killer to come forward after Seattle shooting in Pioneer Square

Young 12's lost football at Seattle parade leads to call from Seahawk, community response

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.