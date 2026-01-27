Washington Huskies release 2026 football season schedule

The Brief The Washington Huskies have released their 2026 football schedule, opening the season at home against Washington State in the Apple Cup. UW will face Utah State and Eastern Washington before beginning Big Ten play, with matchups against Penn State, Indiana and Oregon later in the season. Season tickets for the 2026 schedule are now available through the UW Football website.



The Washington Huskies have dropped their schedule for the 2026 college football season.

The season will open with the Apple Cup, facing off at home against in-state rival, the Washington State Cougars. They'll also face Utah State and Eastern Washington before kicking off their Big Ten schedule against Minnesota.

The Washington Huskies 2026 football schedule. (UW Football)

After their bye week, the Huskies will take on some tough competition against Penn State and the reigning national champions, Indiana, before ending the season against the Oregon Ducks.

UW Huskies Football 2026 Schedule

Sept. 5 — Washington State

Sept. 12 — Utah State

Sept. 19 — Eastern Washington

Sept. 26 — Minnesota

Oct. 3 @ USC

Oct. 10 — Iowa

Oct. 17 @ Purdue

Oct. 24 — BYE

Oct. 31 @ Nebraska

Nov. 7 — Penn State

Nov. 14 @ Michigan State

Nov. 21 — Indiana

Nov. 28 @ Oregon

Husky fans can purchase 2026 season tickets to the games on the UW Football website.

The full 2026 Big Ten Football schedule can be found on the conference's website.

