Washington Huskies release 2026 football season schedule
SEATTLE - The Washington Huskies have dropped their schedule for the 2026 college football season.
The season will open with the Apple Cup, facing off at home against in-state rival, the Washington State Cougars. They'll also face Utah State and Eastern Washington before kicking off their Big Ten schedule against Minnesota.
The Washington Huskies 2026 football schedule. (UW Football)
After their bye week, the Huskies will take on some tough competition against Penn State and the reigning national champions, Indiana, before ending the season against the Oregon Ducks.
Keep reading to see the Washington Huskies full 2026 football schedule.
UW Huskies Football 2026 Schedule
- Sept. 5 — Washington State
- Sept. 12 — Utah State
- Sept. 19 — Eastern Washington
- Sept. 26 — Minnesota
- Oct. 3 @ USC
- Oct. 10 — Iowa
- Oct. 17 @ Purdue
- Oct. 24 — BYE
- Oct. 31 @ Nebraska
- Nov. 7 — Penn State
- Nov. 14 @ Michigan State
- Nov. 21 — Indiana
- Nov. 28 @ Oregon
Husky fans can purchase 2026 season tickets to the games on the UW Football website.
The full 2026 Big Ten Football schedule can be found on the conference's website.
MORE HUSKIES NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
The Source: Information in this story came from University of Washington Athletics and Washington Football.