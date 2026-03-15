Bomb squad removes grenade from Richland, WA home

A Washington family was in for a surprise when they found what appeared to be a grenade while helping clean out the house of a relative over the weekend.

Timeline:

At around 1:30 p.m. on Mar. 14, law enforcement agents in Richland were notified of the device at a resident's home along Smith Avenue.

Richland Police sent out officers and the bomb squad to safely navigate the discovery. The caller's mom had found the old grenade and moved it successfully out of the house and onto the front yard.

Grenade found in Richland home

Responding law enforcement worked to set up a safety perimeter and retrieve the relic. They eventually determined it was safe and removed it from the scene.

What they're saying:

"While it may seem unusual, calls like this are not uncommon. Often, family members discover military items or suspicious items while cleaning out homes. Occasionally, these items are found in places where people would never expect them."

Richland Bomb Squad

The officer continued, offering advice to anyone finding themselves in a similar situation in the future.

"If you ever come across an item that appears suspicious or potentially dangerous, please use caution and contact your local law enforcement agency. Do not attempt to transport the item to your local police or sheriff’s department. If needed, trained personnel, including the RPD Bomb Squad, will respond to assess the situation and ensure everyone’s safety," read a statement from the Richland Police Department.

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