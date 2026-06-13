What is Seattle Stadium's water bottle policy during FIFA World Cup 2026?

Players are hitting fields all across the continent, including right here in Seattle for FIFA World Cup 2026.

For fans heading to what will be known as "Seattle Stadium," renamed from Lumen Field for the World Cup matches, there will be some safety updates that may impact what fans regularly see in the city.

Are water bottles allowed in Seattle Stadium?

While some bottles are accepted, there are restrictions in place during the World Cup.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 06: Grass grows beneath lamps during an aerial view of Seattle Stadium on May 6, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. Seattle Stadium, officially named Lumen Field, will host six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Steph Chambers // Getty Images)

Soft-sided, plastic water bottles 20 ounces or smaller are permitted, as long as they are factory sealed.

However, hard-sided reusable bottles are not allowed due to safety and security concerns, according to FIFA.

Organizers closed out their safety statement saying they can't wait to "welcome the world to the biggest FIFA World Cup in history!"

Other security measures at Seattle stadiums this summer

Dig deeper:

Following general, but credible, threats detected by local law enforcement ahead of the matches, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has greenlit plans to install and run 22 CCTV cameras around the stadium and fan areas.

These cameras were finally all up and running by Friday, June 12, just in time for the matches to begin.

What's next:

The first FIFA World Cup match in Seattle will be held at Seattle Stadium on Monday, June 15.

Related article

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bellevue 'OnlyFans house' human trafficking suspect pleads not guilty

3-alarm warehouse fire in Ballard destroys building

Vicitms of Nippon Dynawave died from alkaline chemical burns

Kent police link murder suspect to 130 mph pursuit crash that killed 2

DNA leads to arrest in $47K jewelry theft in Marysville

SEA airport unveils C Concourse expansion just in time for FIFA, summer travel

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.