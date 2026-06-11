Kent, WA police link murder suspect to 130 mph pursuit crash that killed 2

The Brief King County prosecutors have officially charged Robert Ousley with first-degree murder for a targeted, premeditated shooting in Kent. Investigators reveal that a key 18-year-old eyewitness and a 4-year-old child were killed less than two weeks later in a high-speed police pursuit crash involving the suspect. The state has requested a $10 million bail, citing extreme safety risks and a history of threatening witnesses at gunpoint.



A Las Vegas man faces first-degree murder charges after allegedly gunning down a man in an apartment parking lot in Kent, just two weeks before causing a deadly crash on SR-18 in early June.

Prosecutors allege that 23-year-old Robert Bernard Ousley shot a man to death on May 24. On June 4, authorities say Ousley was speeding state troopers on SR-18 before crashing near I-5. The force of the crash killed two people and left two injured.

Ousley faces charges of first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

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Details of the shooting

What we know:

Kent police officers arrived at the Chandlers Bay Apartments around 3:59 a.m. on May 24, after callers reported gunfire. Officers found a man on the ground with nine gunshot wounds to his back, and medics later declared him dead at 4:18 a.m.

Police believe the shooting was an act of gang-related retaliation.

According to a witness, some friends of Ousley's picked up the victim, who asked for a ride home after a night out at Xtadium in Seattle. They told police when they arrived at the victim's apartment, Ousley got out, walked around to the trunk and shot the victim through the back of the car.

The witness said Ousley got back in the car and told them to drive, and said the victim had killed one of his friends two years ago. They say he also threatened at gunpoint to kill them if they told anyone what happened.

The deadly crash in Kent

Timeline:

On June 4, a Washington State Patrol trooper spotted a sedan traveling at 130 mph near the interchange of State Route 167 and State Route 18. According to police, the trooper managed to catch up to the vehicle just before the ramp to Interstate 5, where the sedan struck a guardrail.

The impact was so violent that a piece of the guardrail was thrown completely across the off-ramp, landing on top of an opposing guardrail.

The crash killed two people and left two others hospitalized, including a four-year-old girl. On Monday night, authorities said the child died from her injuries.

Investigators believe their key eyewitness of the murder was also killed in the crash, and that Ousley is one of the survivors.

Detectives interviewed Ousley in the hospital, where they say he denied being involved in the shooting. He claimed strangers have been harassing him and claiming he "knocked one of their cousins off." He later told investigators he believed he was in a "pretty f**ked up predicament" and was not sure where he could "help or hurt [himself]."

During his hospital interview, Ousley claimed he had no memory of the gas station meetup or the shooting, telling a detective, "You're saying I was there that night I don't recall". He acknowledged his precarious situation at the end of the interview, stating he was in a "pretty f**ked up predicament" and was unsure where he could "help or hurt myself".

What's next:

According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Ousley is scheduled for arraignment on June 22, where he is expected to enter his initial plea.

Prosecutors are pushing for Ousley to be held on $10 million bail.

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