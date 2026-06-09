The Brief A 4-year-old girl has died from her injuries following a high-speed rollover crash on State Route 18 in Federal Way last week, according to Washington State Patrol authorities on Monday night. The crash occurred on June 4 when a sedan, spotted by a trooper traveling at 130 mph, struck a guardrail near the Interstate 5 ramp. The violent impact initially killed two people and hospitalized two others, though the current condition of the second hospitalized individual has not been released.



A 4-year-old girl has died from her injuries in a deadly high-speed rollover crash on State Route 18 in Federal Way last week.

What we know:

On June 4, a Washington State Patrol trooper spotted a sedan traveling at 130 mph near the interchange of State Route 167 and State Route 18. According to police, the trooper managed to catch up to the vehicle just before the ramp to Interstate 5, where the sedan struck a guardrail.

The impact was so violent that a piece of the guardrail was thrown completely across the off-ramp, landing on top of an opposing guardrail.

The crash killed two people and left two others hospitalized, including the 4-year-old girl. On Monday night, authorities said the child died from her injuries.

The condition of the other person hospitalized has not been released.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation, Washington State Patrol and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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