No phones allowed for Phoebe Bridgers concert in Seattle this fall

Alternative singer Phoebe Bridgers is set to bring a unique concert experience to Seattle this fall as part of her "The Lost Tour."

The show will be a phone-free experience. Attendees will put their devices into their designated Yondr pouches. This will allow people to have possession of their phones, but not be able to use them in order to heighten the concert experience.

When is the Phoebe Bridgers concert in Seattle?

The "Scott Street" and "Motion Sickness" singer will take the stage at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on October 23, 2026.

Ticket holders will be able to arrive by 7:30 p.m. on that Friday night for the show.

Keep reading for ticket and venue information.

HALIFAX, ENGLAND - AUGUST 22: Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius performs at The Piece Hall on August 22, 2023 in Halifax, England. (Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns)

When are tickets on sale for The Lost Tour in Seattle?

What's next:

The first official artist presale will kick off this upcoming week, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9. After that, the general sale begins on the following Friday, at 10 a.m. on June 12.

More ticket and venue information is on the Phoebe Bridgers page on Climate Pledge Arena's website.

Climate Pledge bag policy

The venue allows concertgoers to bring one bag that is no larger than 14 inches on each side and six inches in depth.

All bags larger than a clutch will be put through X-ray screening.

Water bottles at Climate Pledge

Guests are allowed to bring reusable water bottles that are no larger than 32 ounces. Glass bottles, however, are prohibited. All bottles must be empty upon arrival, there are fill stations inside the venue.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Phoebe Bridgers performs at Forest Hills Stadium on June 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

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