Seattle weather: Cooldown Thursday with fire danger

The Brief Today's hot, mid-80s temperatures will yield to cooler, low-70s weather tomorrow, though a Fire Weather Watch remains in effect through Thursday due to potential lightning and gusty winds. Friday and the weekend will bring comfortable, sunny conditions across Western Washington, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the low 80s. Another period of intense heat will return early next week, bringing upper-80s highs by Monday and warm overnight lows that could lead to borderline dangerous conditions.



Another hot day is underway across Western Washington. We were expecting highs to climb into the mid-80s, including around 85 degrees in Seattle, creating another sweltering afternoon for those without air conditioning. It was also expected to be another challenging night for sleeping, with overnight temperatures staying uncomfortably warm for many.

Later tonight, we can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm over the Cascades, although lightning was expected to be much less likely elsewhere.

Seattle weather will stay comfortable Friday with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tomorrow will bring much more noticeable relief as highs are forecast to fall into the low 70s, including 72 degrees in Seattle. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly over the mountains, although an isolated storm elsewhere cannot be completely ruled out.

Western Washington's first red flag warning issued

The region's first red flag warning has been issued, updated from a fire weather watch this morning. The red flag warning includes parts of the Olympic Mountains and Cascades, as well as parts of Central and Eastern Washington, where isolated lightning and gusty winds could contribute to rapid and erratic wildfire growth.

There is also growing confidence in the potential for thunderstorms containing some lightning beginning overnight and into Thursday.

The extended outlook unfortunately keeps the fire risk high into the upcoming weekend.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A fire weather watch was upgraded to a red flag warning in parts of Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warm, sunny weekend in Seattle

Friday will feature morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine, with comfortable temperatures making for a beautiful summer day.

The weekend will stay sunny and pleasant, with glistening skies and highs generally in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Seattle weather will climb back into the upper 80s by early next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Heat will build again early next week. Monday is forecast to reach the upper 80s, with Seattle climbing to around 87 degrees. Tuesday morning lows are only expected to fall into the mid-60s, limiting overnight cooling and creating another stretch of uncomfortable sleeping weather. Borderline dangerous heat will be possible as the hotter pattern returns.

Seattle weather will trend back toward the upper 80s by Monday with warm nights returning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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