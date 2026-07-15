Harbor seal pup shot in head near Bellingham, WA

The Brief A 3-week-old harbor seal pup is recovering after veterinarians discovered it had been shot in the head near Bellingham. Wildlife experts say shooting a harbor seal is a federal crime, and the pup's condition remains critical as doctors determine whether surgery is possible. The case is the third known harbor seal shooting in Washington in less than a year, raising concerns about violence against marine mammals.



A 3-week-old harbor seal pup is fighting for its life after being shot in the head, according to wildlife rehabilitators caring for the animal at SR3 SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research in Des Moines.

The pup was discovered in the tides near Bellingham, roughly 100 miles north of the rehabilitation center, before being transported to SR3 for treatment.

X-rays reveal bullet lodged in young seal

The backstory:

The seal, identified by SR3 as "No. 24," arrived after being separated from its mother. During the animal's examination, veterinarians made a troubling discovery.

"We took radiographs and discovered that he had been shot," said Casey McLean, executive director and veterinary nurse for SR3.

A harbor seal pup recovers at SR3 after being shot in the head off the shores in Bellingham.

McLean said shooting a harbor seal is a federal crime under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

"It’s uncommon we have found to see pups that have been shot," she said. "We certainly have seen many adults that have been shot."

The pup is scheduled to undergo a CT scan Friday. The imaging will help veterinarians determine whether surgery is possible.

Third harbor seal shot in Washington in less than a year

Local perspective:

According to SR3, this is the third harbor seal known to have been shot in Washington over the past 11 months.

The other two seals were found wounded near Hood Canal, but neither survived. McLean believes the shooting was intentional.

"I think if somebody said a human has been shot you would know that this prognosis is extremely guarded. Well it’s the same for these animals of course," she said.

A harbor seal pup recovers at SR3 after being shot in the head off the shores in Bellingham.

She added that wild animals often conceal the severity of their injuries, making treatment especially challenging. SR3 staff provide both medical treatment and what McLean described as compassionate care for gunshot survivors, though in some cases the most humane outcome is euthanasia.

Misinformation about seals and salmon

What they're saying:

McLean said she worries misinformation linking harbor seals to declining salmon populations is contributing to violence against marine mammals.

"More than anything it makes me sad because I think there’s a lot of misinformation about harbor seals and salmon recovery," said McLean. "That’s leading to these violent acts."

Instead, McLean said the primary threats to salmon include habitat degradation, toxins in waterways, dams and the impacts of ocean fishing.

The other side:

McLean also voiced concern about two bills recently introduced in Congress that would amend portions of the Marine Mammal Protection Act. H.R. 9621, the Northwest Endangered Salmon Predation Prevention Act of 2026, would expand the authorized taking of pinnipeds to protect salmon in Washington and the Columbia River basin. H.R. 9637, the Protecting Columbia River Salmon Act of 2026, would authorize certain tribes to lethally remove California sea lions and Steller sea lions in a specified portion of the Columbia River.

Supporters say the legislation is aimed at protecting struggling salmon populations. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who backs H.R. 9637, said fishermen in her district regularly catch salmon with sea lion wounds and argued the bill would restore Tribal authority to help rebalance the ecosystem.

"This bill is about supporting the agency that comes with living off the land and restoring Tribes’ ability to rebalance the ecosystem to support salmon runs." said Gluesenkamp Perez.

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