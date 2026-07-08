The Brief An 8-year-old boy who went missing at Steel Lake Park in Federal Way has been found dead after an apparent drowning. The boy's body was recovered Wednesday morning, and the King County Medical Examiner ruled the death an accident. Police have not released details about what led to the drowning, and the investigation is ongoing.



An 8-year-old boy drowned in Federal Way's Steel Lake after going missing.

What we know:

The boy died on Tuesday, and his body was recovered from the water Wednesday morning.

The King County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit assisted in recovering the boy's body, and South King Fire also responded to the scene. The Federal Way Police Department is now leading the investigation.

Federal Way's Steel Lake Park

The King County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the drowning on Wednesday, with the cause of death listed as an accident.

The boy reportedly went missing the same day as the drowning, though the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are unknown.

What's next:

Police and fire officials have not released any details yet regarding the drowning. Federal Way police are still investigating.

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