Vantage, WA wildfire prompts I-90 closure, Level 3 'Go Now' evacuations

The Brief A fast-moving wildfire has prompted a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation for the City of Vantage in central Washington. Interstate 90 is closed in both directions near the Vantage Bridge, along with a section of Vantage Highway. Officials are still responding to the wildfire, and more information is expected as the situation develops.



The city of Vantage, Washington is currently under a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation due to a fast-moving wildfire, and I-90 is closed in both directions.

What we know:

The Kittitas County Sheriff's deputies are going door-to-door evacuating residents living near the fire, which is burning near the Vantage Bridge. All residents of Vantage are advised to evacuate immediately.

Wildfire burning near Vantage, WA (Credit: Jacqueline Steele)

It's being called the Ryegrass Coulee Fire, and at least one home has already been impacted. The exact size of the fire is unknown at this time.

I-90 fully closed

I-90 is currently closed in both directions. Eastbound lanes are closed at exit 115 in Ellensburg, and westbound lanes are closed near George.

The Vantage Highway is also closed at Parke Creek Road.

There is no ETA on when roads will reopen. The quickest route around the bridge would either be through Yakima (I-82 to SR 24) or Wenatchee (SR 97 to SR 28).

Authorities will provide more information as the situation develops.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for central and eastern Washington through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Red Flag Warnings in Washington on July 8, 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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